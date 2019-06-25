Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Grover Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grover Cleveland "Tanker" Williams Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Grover Cleveland "Tanker" Williams Jr. Obituary
Mr. Grover Cleveland "Tanker" Williams, Jr., 80, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born in Savannah to the late Grover Cleveland Williams, Sr. & Willie Mae Locklear Williams. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Cleveland "Pete" Williams. He and was a self-employed sheetrock installer for many years. He was a Baptist, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting pool, and most of all, he was a people person. Survivors include his children, Gary Williams, Bobby Williams, Raymond Williams and Tinker Cook; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Dallas Williams and Dennis Williams; sister, Carolyn Vangiller; a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Effingham Memorial Gardens. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now