Mr. Grover Cleveland "Tanker" Williams, Jr., 80, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born in Savannah to the late Grover Cleveland Williams, Sr. & Willie Mae Locklear Williams. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Cleveland "Pete" Williams. He and was a self-employed sheetrock installer for many years. He was a Baptist, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting pool, and most of all, he was a people person. Survivors include his children, Gary Williams, Bobby Williams, Raymond Williams and Tinker Cook; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Dallas Williams and Dennis Williams; sister, Carolyn Vangiller; a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Effingham Memorial Gardens. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 25, 2019