Guy V. Hudson
Port Richey, FL
Guy V. Hudson, 67, of Port Richey, FL passed away July 4, 2020. Guy was a former Divisional Vice President and General Manager for Hecht's Department Stores and Macy's Department Stores. He was a graduate of the State University of New York and a former resident of Highland Falls, NY, Raleigh, NC, Sanford, FL and Savannah, GA. He is survived by his wife Deborah Lunsford Hudson, Daughter Tiffany Hudson of Raleigh, NC., step sons James Adam Hodges of Savanah, GA and Angus DoRane Godwin and his wife Pamela of Columbia, SC. Granddaughter Riley Marie White, brother Mark Hudson and his wife Amanda of New Port Richey, FL, sisters Charlene Redfield and her husband Richard of Clearwater, FL., Gay Seward and her husband Stan of Palm Bay, FL. and Gloria Hudson of St. Petersburg, FL as well as two nephews, Kyle Seward and Raymond Higham. A gathering of Family only will be held at the Dobies Funeral Home 8825 Old CR 54 New Port Richey, FL.34653 on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Additionally, a condolences page can be found at Ever Loved https://everloved.com/life-of/guy-hudson/
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Homes.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries