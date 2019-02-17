|
Gwen Harrell Waters, 87, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home in Gooseneck, GA surrounded by her family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 54 years Samuel Coolidge Waters, sister Linda Harrell Futch . She is survived by, Grandson, Ben Evans, Daughters, Judy S. Carl (Patrick), Joyce NeeSmith (Kermit). Granddaughters, Wendy NeeSmith, Tracy Adams (Alan), Great Grandchildren, Justin Adams (Jaclyn), Evan Lane and Lauren Adams, Sister, Janice Cason, brothers, Donald Harrell, Elton Harrell (Patsy). Sisters in-law, Wanda Phillips (Earl), Pat Brown, Deb Waters, Katha Driggers ( Jimmy) several other relatives also survive. Visitation will be from 1: 00 to 2:00 pm Monday, February 18, 2019 at Harmony United Methodist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 pm at Harmony United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 17, 2019