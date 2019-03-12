Home

Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Gwendolyn S. Alexander Obituary
Gwendolyn S. Alexander, 82, of Savannah, GA passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 at Azalealand Nursing Home.

Gwen was born in Statesboro, GA, moved to Savannah in 1940, and graduated from Savannah High School. She attended Georgia Southern College. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert B. and Catherine W. Shell.

She is survived by her son, Leighton S. Cheek; daughter, Catherine Ann Cheek; sister, Eleanor Shell Kiel of Savannah. Graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday March 14, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Peter Whitney officiating. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Kirk of the Isles Presbyterian Church (6500 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31405). The family has entrusted Services to Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Dr. Savannah, GA 31406 912-927-1999
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 12, 2019
