Savannah - Gwendolyn Tillman Bacon, age 90, of Savannah passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Mrs. Bacon was born May 1, 1930 in Appling County as an only child to the late Lula and Oswell Tillman, but she was fortunate enough to be part of "Lula's" large extended Lamb and Sellers family and grew up surrounded by many cousins who were her age. Gwen experienced a childhood with lots of adventures and hard work. She would never let anything hold her back from doing what all the boys were doing. Gwen eventually met the love of her life, Virgil Bacon, in Savannah, Georgia. They married after he finished service in the Navy and raised a family in Savannah. They loved to dance! Later in life, they moved down to the coast of Belle's Bluff where family and grandchildren surrounded them often. Gwen was known for her impeccable style and her infamous green thumb. Gwen's life purpose was taking great care of people and her deep love for all animals.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Emmitt Bacon, Jr., and her son, Jerome Lee Bacon.



Mrs. Bacon is survived by a daughter, DeLaine M. Bacon of Tampa, Florida; a son, Chis Oswell Bacon of Tybee Island, Georgia; six grandchildren, Britt Tillman Bacon, Erin Marie Chastain, Sara Marie Bacon, Bennett Randolph Bacon, Ryan Christopher Bacon, and Cyrus Lawson Bacon; and two great grandchildren, Phillip Barnard George and Harlan Oswell Cyrus Daubert.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. James Minick officiating.



Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home. Savannah Morning News November 26, 2020



