H. Mitchell Dunn, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Henry Mitchell Dunn, Jr., respected lawyer, quiet philanthropist and invaluable friend, died September 6 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was 89.
Son of Henry Mitchell Dunn and Eleanor Doyle Dunn, Mitchell was a graduate of The Lawrenceville School in Princeton, NJ and the University of Virginia in 1953. After serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Gordon, in Augusta, GA, he went on to earn a law degree from the University of Georgia and in 1959 a Masters in Taxation from New York University, Phi Delta Phi.
Following graduation from NYU, Mitchell joined the law firm Connerat, Dunn & Hunter, now known as Hunter Maclean, where his father, Henry Dunn had been a founding partner. Mitchell forged his own path as a leading partner at Hunter Maclean for close to 60 years. He was a Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel which provides recognition to leading members of the Bar who have made significant contributions to the understanding and improvement of our tax system; a member of the American Bar Foundation, and a founding Trustee and later President of the Southern Federal Tax Institute. He served as President of the Georgia Academy of Hospital Attorneys and was a member of the American Bar Association and the State Bar of Georgia.
Mitchell long held a deep-seated commitment to his community and exercised his keen intellect on a myriad of projects both legal and philanthropic throughout his life. He donated his time to many organizations including The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, Georgia Infirmary, Hibernian Society of Savannah, Telfair Museum, Historic Savannah Foundation, Cashiers Historical Society, Savannah Benevolent Association, Southern Golf Association, Cosmos Club, Savannah Golf Club, Oglethorpe Club, and Chatham Club.
Carrying forward the family's history of service to St. Joseph's Hospital, Mitchell served as its General Counsel for many years. He was a driving force in the board driven merger of St. Joseph's/Candler Hospitals.
Throughout his life, Mitchell was a loyal friend, a generous mentor, a trusted advisor and a respected colleague. Never being the loudest voice in the room, he sat back and listened. When everyone had expressed their views, often to his consternation, he would quietly come forward with exactly the right course of action. His clarity of thinking and sound judgement shaped the lives of many.
Mitchell was passionate about real estate, history and country music. He took great pleasure in driving from location to location subjecting his passengers to songs by Tom T. Hall to Willie Nelson or lengthy tomes on audiobooks focused on early American history. His favorite place was the top of Snowbird Mountain in North Carolina where he often went to read, hike and run his beloved vizsla, Ruby.
Mitchell and his wife Polly spent their summers in Cashiers, North Carolina and supported many community efforts there. He was a charter member of The Wade Hampton Golf Club. The flag at the Wade Hampton Club flies at half-staff in his honor.
Mitchell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Space Dunn; his sister, Audrey Dunn Platt; his brother, Joseph Laurence Dunn; and his two children, Elizabeth Dunn of Savannah, and Eleanor Dunn of Guyton, GA.; and three grandchildren, Maggie and Henry Shiftan and Austin Dunn. He was devoted to and adored by his family.
Due to known limitations on large gatherings, a private mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist on Lafayette Square, followed by private burial at the Catholic Cemetery. To view a livestream of the service, visit savannahcathedral.org
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: The Savannah Benevolent Association in care of Treasurer, 50 Tidewater Way Savannah, Georgia 31411, The St. Joseph's /Candler Georgia Infirmary, or St. Joseph's/Candler Foundation, both addressed to: Heart and Lung Building, 5356 Reynolds Street, Suite 400, Savannah, Georgia 31405, or the charity of your choice
Savannah Morning News
09/13/2020
