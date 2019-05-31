Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Dr. H. Rex Holloway Jr.


Dr. H. Rex Holloway, Jr., 89, of Savannah, GA passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, May 29 after a nearly 2 year long batter with cancer. Rex was a loving husband and is survived by his wife Jackie.

He is also survived by his 6 children Susan, Steven (JoEllen), Margan (Kurt), Elizabeth (Mike), John, and Jacob (Tracy), 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

Besides being an avid golfer, he was quite the athlete. In golf, he had numerous aces and was a Club Champion at Grosse Ile Golf and Country Club in Michigan. Professionally, he was an accomplished family practice physician and practiced south of Detroit. He retired his career as Medical Director at both Riverside Osteopathic and Seaway Hospitals and moved to Savannah, GA where he enjoyed retirement, playing golf, tennis, making new friends, and spending time with the only thing that meant more to him than golf, and that was his wife and family.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Stephen Morris, Dr. Barry Luskey, Dr. Matthew Bertke and Hospice Savannah. Their compassion and dedication were beyond our expectations.

Services will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on Skidaway Island, Friday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Kelly Steele officiating.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 31, 2019
