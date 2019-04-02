Home

H. Rodney "Rod" Pittman

H. Rodney "Rod" Pittman Obituary
Herman Rodney "Rod" Pittman, 66, of Jesup, Georgia died Sunday afternoon March 31, 2019, at Landmark Hospital of Savannah

Born in Fairfax, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Herman Allen Pittman and the late Evelyn Steele Pittman. Rod was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a retired residential and commercial woodworker.

Survivors include two sisters, Jeryl "Jerri" Blackstock and her husband, SGT Arthur Barch, U. S. Army (Ret.), and Tiffany Axt; one brother, Douglas McManus and his wife, Patti; two nieces, one nephew, and his dog and best friend, Buddy.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.

Please share your thoughts about Rod and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 2, 2019
