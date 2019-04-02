|
Herman Rodney "Rod" Pittman, 66, of Jesup, Georgia died Sunday afternoon March 31, 2019, at Landmark Hospital of Savannah
Born in Fairfax, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Herman Allen Pittman and the late Evelyn Steele Pittman. Rod was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a retired residential and commercial woodworker.
Survivors include two sisters, Jeryl "Jerri" Blackstock and her husband, SGT Arthur Barch, U. S. Army (Ret.), and Tiffany Axt; one brother, Douglas McManus and his wife, Patti; two nieces, one nephew, and his dog and best friend, Buddy.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 2, 2019