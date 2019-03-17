Hal Smith Griner, 86, died March 15, 2019 at home under the care of Hospice Spanish Oaks, surrounded by his family.



He was born in Pembroke, GA and lived in Savannah for most of his life, and was a faithful member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.



Hal graduated from Benedictine in 1950 and attended Georgia Teachers College (Georgia Southern University) for two years where he lettered in baseball and basketball. Following that, he served in the U.S. Army. Hal began his career at Bell South and then managed Thompson's Sporting Goods. He later managed J. Parker Ltd. in Largo Plaza, and H. Griner Ltd.



Baseball was a large part of Hal's life. He was inducted in the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001, and the 2018 Athletic Wall of Honor at Benedictine. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Savannah Softball Hall of Fame in 1991.



Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Readdick Griner; his son, Ken, his daughter, Janet and her husband, Tim McCarthy; four grandchildren, Meg, Timmy, and Hal McCarthy, and Katie Duarte; and a great-granddaughter, Lupe.



A Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, 429 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA. 31401



Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook. Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary