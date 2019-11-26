Home

Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
Reposing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Bryan Neck Missionary Baptist Church
16525 GA-144
Richmond Hill, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Bryan Neck Missionary Baptist Church
16525 GA-144
Richmond Hill, GA
Hannah Golden Obituary
Hannah Golden
Savannah, Ga
Funeral service for Ms. Hannah Mae Golden will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bryan Neck Missionary Baptist Church, 16525 GA-144, Richmond Hill, GA 31324. Interment: Church Cemetery.
Survivors: sons, James E. Golden (Vickie), Joseph L. Golden (Sandy); brother, Rufus Golden (Mary); sisters, Dorothy Blige, Louise J. Blige; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
