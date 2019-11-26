|
|
Hannah Golden
Savannah, Ga
Funeral service for Ms. Hannah Mae Golden will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bryan Neck Missionary Baptist Church, 16525 GA-144, Richmond Hill, GA 31324. Interment: Church Cemetery.
Survivors: sons, James E. Golden (Vickie), Joseph L. Golden (Sandy); brother, Rufus Golden (Mary); sisters, Dorothy Blige, Louise J. Blige; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019