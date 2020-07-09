Harlee "Bug" Elizabeth DavisGuyton, GAHarlee "Bug" Elizabeth Davis, 5, of Guyton, went to Heaven on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born in Savannah and was known to be SASSY. She enjoyed fishing, kayaking, four-wheeling, animals, playing T-Ball, going to the ballfield to watch cousin Cade play, swimming and singing about Jesus.Survivors include her parents, James & April Pope Davis; siblings, Mylee, Lance and Maddie Davis; her best friend, Cousin Cade; maternal grandparents, Glenn & Tammy Pope; paternal grandparents, Gene & Susie Davis, Donnie & Debbie Nease, and Diane Lee; great-grandparents, Ellen Oglesby, Maggie Sapp and Roy Pope; aunts and uncles, Mande & Timmy Dickey, Cory Davis, Deborah Davis, Brandi Tomlinson (Preston), Freddie English, Christopher English, Jay & Holly McNally, as well as a number of cousins. The visitation will be on Saturday, July 11th from 10 a.m. until 12 noon in the chapel of the funeral home with the graveside funeral and burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery located at 1336 Dean Forest Road. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News07/10/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at