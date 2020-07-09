1/1
Harlee Elizabeth "Bug" Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harlee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlee "Bug" Elizabeth Davis
Guyton, GA
Harlee "Bug" Elizabeth Davis, 5, of Guyton, went to Heaven on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born in Savannah and was known to be SASSY. She enjoyed fishing, kayaking, four-wheeling, animals, playing T-Ball, going to the ballfield to watch cousin Cade play, swimming and singing about Jesus.
Survivors include her parents, James & April Pope Davis; siblings, Mylee, Lance and Maddie Davis; her best friend, Cousin Cade; maternal grandparents, Glenn & Tammy Pope; paternal grandparents, Gene & Susie Davis, Donnie & Debbie Nease, and Diane Lee; great-grandparents, Ellen Oglesby, Maggie Sapp and Roy Pope; aunts and uncles, Mande & Timmy Dickey, Cory Davis, Deborah Davis, Brandi Tomlinson (Preston), Freddie English, Christopher English, Jay & Holly McNally, as well as a number of cousins. The visitation will be on Saturday, July 11th from 10 a.m. until 12 noon in the chapel of the funeral home with the graveside funeral and burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery located at 1336 Dean Forest Road. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
07/10/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Burial
12:30 PM
Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved