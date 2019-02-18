|
|
Mr. Harley E. Porter (Bubba), 75, of Guyton, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.
He was born to the late Emory A. & Lenora Davis Porter. He attended Tusculum Christian Church and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from U/A Local 188. He will be remembered for making people laugh and being the life of the party, but most of all, being an awesome, larger than life dad & poppy.
Survivors include his wife that he called an angel, Barbara Wright Porter; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin & Wendy Porter; daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie & Paul Davis; grandchildren, Brandon Davis and his fiance, Bayleah Duclos, Cameron & Carli Porter, Allyson Porter and Brooke Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Richard & Jocelyn Porter; "adopted son", Robbie DeWilde, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be on Monday, February 18th from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home followed by the Celebration of Life service at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
Remembrances may be made to Tusculum Christian Church, 548 Porter Road, Guyton, GA 31312 or to Hospicesavannah.org (P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416)
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - Effingham Chapel - 2460 Hwy. 21 South - Rincon, GA 31326 (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 18, 2019