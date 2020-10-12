Harold Loyd WilsonGarden City, GAMr. Harold Loyd Wilson, 88, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at The Resorts at Pooler. He was born in Metter, GA on November 23, 1931 to the late William Henry and Alverine Brown Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lena Mae "Tiny" Wilson. He retired from Woodrow Wilson Construction Company. He was a member of Sharon Park Church of God before starting a ministry along with his wife at Moss Oaks Nursing Home from 1984 – 2004.Survivors include his daughters, Karen Tice (Barry) and Rebecca Kemp (Paul); grandchildren, Justin Click (Jayme), Amanda Hagler (Victor), Ashley Gerace (Anthony), Christina Tuten (Jason), Chris Tice (Brittany), and Heather Bayer (Jon); great-grandchildren, Jordan, Madison, Reagan, Makenzi, A.J., Mason, Jase, Gracie, Liam, Griffin, Lucy, and James; sister, Shirley Porter (Ernest); and brother, Leonard Wilson. The family would like to thank the care givers at The Resorts at Pooler for the care shown to Mr. Wilson. The graveside funeral and burial will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gravel Hill Cemetery located on Hwy 80 in Bloomingdale.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News10/12/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at