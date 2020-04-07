|
Harold R. Holland
Garden City, Georgia
Harold Ray Holland, 90, of Garden City passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Pruitt Health Seaside in Port Wenthworth.
A native of Alabama, he was a US Veteran and was retired from Union Camp.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Garden City where he was part of the Praise and Worship Team and was a member of the Timothy Sunday School Class. He loved his family and his church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Madge Mann Holland.
Survivors include his children, Beth Barnes (David), Stan Norris (Elaina), Gary Norris, Mark Norris, 4 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A Private Family Burial will be at Westside Memorial Cemetery in Bloomingdale.
