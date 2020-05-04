|
Harold Ragnar Carlson went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020. Harold was born in Baltimore, Maryland and raised in Long Island, New York. He served at Hunter Airfield and also served in the Navy Reserves, which included time on the battleship USS Missouri. He retired from B&B Paint Company after 43 years. He was a devout Christian and member of Connexion Church. He was known for distributing wheat pennies with the words "Jesus Saves" to children everywhere he went. He was a loving husband of 64 years to Mrs. Ruth Brabham Carlson. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy McGowan; son-in-law Jack McGowan; grandchildren Ralph, Haley, and Maggie Lattke; brother-in-law Samuel Brabham and nephew Timothy Brabham. Harold, his hilarious jokes, beautiful singing voice and poems will be deeply missed by all.
