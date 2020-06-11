Harriet Cronk Hughes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet Cronk Hughes
Savannah, GA
Harriet Cronk Hughes passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 73. Harriet was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia graduating from Savannah High School. She was a member of Bull Street Baptist Church. Early on she worked as an Executive Secretary for several local firms. She left Savannah for 8 years moving to Houston, Texas. Upon returning to Savannah she worked for many years at Armstrong State College as an Executive Secretary for Dean Stubbs. The last 20 years of her career she worked at her brother, Harold Cronk's, Law practice. Harriet was a loving, caring wife, sister, and mother.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Austine Cronk, her mother, Ruby Hurst Cronk, her sister, Elizabeth Joan Cronk, and her brother William Winston Cronk. She is survived by her husband, Charles Hughes of Pooler, Georgia, her son, Robert A. Smith, Jr of Ponte Vedra, Florida, two brothers, Harold J. Cronk of Savannah, and Ronald H. Cronk of Aiken, South Carolina, her sister, Evelyn Newman of Marietta, Georgia, a daughter-in-law, two grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 2:00 - 6:00 pm, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel in Savannah with a graveside service on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:30 am at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Thunderbolt, Georgia.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved