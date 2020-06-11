Harriet Cronk HughesSavannah, GAHarriet Cronk Hughes passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 73. Harriet was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia graduating from Savannah High School. She was a member of Bull Street Baptist Church. Early on she worked as an Executive Secretary for several local firms. She left Savannah for 8 years moving to Houston, Texas. Upon returning to Savannah she worked for many years at Armstrong State College as an Executive Secretary for Dean Stubbs. The last 20 years of her career she worked at her brother, Harold Cronk's, Law practice. Harriet was a loving, caring wife, sister, and mother.She was preceded in death by her father, James Austine Cronk, her mother, Ruby Hurst Cronk, her sister, Elizabeth Joan Cronk, and her brother William Winston Cronk. She is survived by her husband, Charles Hughes of Pooler, Georgia, her son, Robert A. Smith, Jr of Ponte Vedra, Florida, two brothers, Harold J. Cronk of Savannah, and Ronald H. Cronk of Aiken, South Carolina, her sister, Evelyn Newman of Marietta, Georgia, a daughter-in-law, two grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 2:00 - 6:00 pm, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel in Savannah with a graveside service on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:30 am at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Thunderbolt, Georgia.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at