Harriet K. Konter
Savannah
Harriet Kanter Konter, 94, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Lawrence "Larry" Joseph Konter, died Sunday morning, October 13, 2019, at her home.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Hyman Kanter and the late Bertha Liverant Kanter. Mrs. Konter was a lifelong member of Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob. She attended Armstrong Junior College and earned her BSHE degree from the University of Georgia. After a career in their two store Konter Supermarkets, she and her husband founded Konter Realty in 1961. She has been active in real estate for over 50 years and has served the REALTOR association on the local, state, and national levels. Her many services to the Savannah Board of REALTORS include President in 1986 and being a founding member of the Women's Council of REALTORS Savannah Chapter. She also has served as State President and National Governor of the Women's Council of the REALTORS of the National Association of REALTORS. Mrs. Konter was the first female president of the Georgia Association of REALTORS in 1987 and was selected REALTOR of the Year for GAR in 1998. Mrs. Konter was also appointed National Trustee of the REALTORS Political Action Committee. She was inducted into the Georgia Association of Realtors Hall of fame in 2012.
Mrs. Konter has been a licensed REALTOR since 1961 while holding the designations of Graduate Realtors Institute, Certified Residential Broker, Women's Council of REALTORS-Leadership Training Graduate. She has been awarded the National Association of REALTORS Omega Tau Rho Medal and the RPAC Hall of Fame Award. She has also received The Distinguished Citizen Award and The Distinguished Alumnus Award by Armstrong Atlantic State University. Mrs. Konter has served as President of the Armstrong Atlantic State University Alumni Association, Savannah Bnai Brith Women's Organization, and Jewish Educational Alliance Women's Club. She has also served as Director of the Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance, a Trustee for Armstrong Atlantic State University Foundation, a Member of the Women's Division of the United Jewish Appeal & Federation and Southeastern United Community Services. Harriet and Larry were the second couple in the entire USA to be Presidents of a state association of Realtors
In addition to her husband of 49 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
Survivors include her children, Stanley and Rose Konter, Sally (Konter) and Steve Greenberg and Jerry and Marcy Konter; six grandchildren, Natalie (Konter) and Jon Sarnat, Harris and Elissa Konter, Greg and Susan Greenberg, Matt and Karina Greenberg, Mark and Allison Konter and Tess (Konter) and Albert Neudeck; nine great-grandchildren; her longtime friend and special person, Mildred Jones, and nieces and nephews.
Her heart was as big as her personality and her memory will last forever to family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.
Remembrances: The Bertha and Hymie Kanter Young at Heart Fund – c/o Jewish Educational Alliance – 5111 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-5214 or the Harriet Konter Leadership Scholarship fund – c/o the Women's Council of REALTORS Georgia – 6065 Barfield Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30328 or a .
Her family is grateful for the devotion and attention of her caregivers.
