Harriett Capwell Eyler, 72, passed away May 2nd at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia surrounded by her two best friends and a team of wonderful Emergency Room doctors and nurses. Born in Savannah in 1946 to Edgar and Harriett Eyler, Cappi, as she was known by all of her friends, had been severely handicapped since early childhood. In spite of her physical limitations, she was selected as valedictorian of her class at Savannah Christian in 1965. Cappi loved all of her friends and had a deep love of God. She had a special love for animals and always greeted them with great excitement. Cappi was a special soul loved by all who knew her. For many years she was a devoted member of the Lutheran Church of the Ascension, and in later years she attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her aunt Virginia Eyler. She is survived by her cousins Anne and Don Clodfelter of Brownstown, IN; Peggy Soukup of Gulfport, MS; Marcelle and Jack Stewart of LaVerne, CA; William and Gale Eyler of Jacksonville, FL; and Tise and Devy Eyler of Jekyll Island, GA. Other survivors include her Guardian and lifetime best friend Lu Riley and her husband Jerry, by friends Emma Hooker and Leslie Williams, and by the wonderful staff at Spanish Oaks who made Cappi's time there so enjoyable. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 15th, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on 34th and Abercorn Streets. Burial will follow at Bonaventure Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Savannah Georgia or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 1802 Abercorn in Savannah.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 14, 2019