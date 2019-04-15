Harry Claude Lentz, Sr., 88, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center. He was born July 28, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Valentine and Pauline Lentz. Harry was a graduate of Loyola College where he received a Bachelor's degree in accounting. He retired from Memorial Health after more than 35 years of service. Harry coached track at Blessed Sacrament School for over 20 years, and also was the Secretary/Treasurer for the Savannah Bass Hunter's Club since its inception in 1990. Harry enjoyed his wife and large family, as well as fishing, gardening, and coaching.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Harry C. Lentz, Jr., and his granddaughter, Valerie E. Lentz.



Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Betty Broderick Lentz, his five children, Tim Lentz (Merle), Beverly Kreidler (Allen), Patrick Lentz (Tammy), Linda Lentz-Greever (Martin), and Paul Lentz (Sandy). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Christina Hite (Garrett), Timothy Lentz (Danielle), Mathew Lentz (Kayla), Michelle Youghn, Tonnie Lentz, Benjamin Greever, Ilze Greever, Victoria Greever, Sarah Lentz, and Anna Lentz, and eleven great-granchildren.



Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel, with the Rosary Service at 5:00 p.m.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.



Burial will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.



Remembrances may be made to the .