Harry L. Wilson, III
Wilmington Island, GA
Harry L. Wilson, III, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Memorial Health University Center.
Harry was a lifelong resident of Savannah. He was predeceased by his parents, Edna and Harry L. Wilson, Jr. and a stepson, Carl Bass.
Harry served in the U.S. Navy prior to serving as a medic in the U.S. Marine Corp. during World War II and the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge from the Marines, Harry continued to serve his country in the National Guard during the Vietnam Conflict. He later retired from Kennickell Printing after 39 years of service.
Harry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Fern; three daughters, Sherri Dowdy (Randal), Cynthia Bird, and Tammy Hillner (Larry); son, Michael Wilson; and six grandchildren, Brandon Dowdy, Michael Wilson, Jr., Kale Green, Brandon Coughlin, and Amy, Jeremy, and Nathan Bunton; and several great-grandchildren, friends and family that will dearly miss him.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Harry's honor to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA 31406.
Savannah Morning News
01/07/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020