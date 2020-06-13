Dr. Harvey Morgan
Savannah
Harvey Vaughan Morgan Sr., 92, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Summer Breeze Senior Living in Savannah, Georgia.
Harvey was born in 1927 in Savannah to Annie and Marshall Morgan. He was educated in Savannah schools and served in the Army for two years, stationed in Northern Italy. Harvey attended Armstrong Junior College for two years and completed his Bachelors and Doctorate at Emory School of Medicine.
He married Mary Frances Bland in 1954 and they returned to Savannah to start their family and for Harvey to complete his residency at Memorial Hospital. Shortly thereafter, he opened his private practice for family medicine. Harvey provided almost all areas of medical care, from surgery to Ob-Gyn to house calls, in a time before medical specialists. His bedside manner and sense of humor were true assets, and Harvey was at his happiest when taking care of others.
Harvey grew up at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, then started attending First Presbyterian Church as a teenager. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian until his death, serving in a variety of ways - VBS photographer, repairing pew Bible racks, and hosting Christmas International participants, to name a few.
Over his lifetime, Harvey took up many hobbies. Anything he pursued, he went at it 200% and was not satisfied until it was perfected. Among the things he mastered were chip carving, sailing, camping, playing the piano, accordion, harmonica and Jew's harp, speaking Gullah, computers, flight simulator, and woodworking. Of course, his storytelling must be mentioned as well - he excelled at turning happenings into tales that grew with each telling. Some words that come to mind when describing Harvey are embellishing and shenanigans!
Harvey was not only an accomplished and much-loved physician, he was also a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many people of all generations. His generosity to others was admirable - he would do anything he could to help others. His personal relationship with God, particularly as he grew older, was something to behold. He had a great sense of humor and was always making people laugh; he had a devilish heart that was as good as gold. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Harvey leaves his 3 children, Janie Sandefur (Chuck) of Savannah; Harvey Morgan, Jr. (Katie) of Bay Springs, MS; Penny Ginn (Cinda) of Clinton, SC; 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Frances, grandson Marshall Morgan, and special friend Jolene Daughtry.
Due to covid-19, a private graveside service was held.
In lieu of visitation, the family requests that you honor Harvey by spending time in prayer.
Donations may be made to the Hospice of your choice, Islands Feral Cat Project (www.islandsferalcatproject.org), or First Presbyterian Church of Savannah.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
