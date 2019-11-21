Home

Williams & Williams Funeral Home - Savannah
1012 E. Gwinnett Street
Savannah, GA 31401
(912) 234-1634
Hattie Scott
Hattie C. Scott


1923 - 2019
Hattie C. Scott Obituary
Hattie C. Scott
Savannah, GA
Hattie was born and raised in Savannah, Ga. She attended the local public schools through high school. She also grew up in Second Baptist Church. Her higher education pursuits included attending Savannah State College, Teachers College and Columbia University and University of Georgia. She received master's in Education and Library Science.
As an adult, she married a teacher, David Scott Sr.They had two children, David II and Michael. She spent decades as an educator. She was an elementary teacher and a junior high librarian in later years. Hattie was very active in Second Baptist Church and Sunday School. She loved Second Baptist Church.
In December 2012, after spending the last 2 years at Habersham House, an assisted living facility, in Savannah, Hattie moved to be closer to her family. She moved to assisted living facilities in San Antonio. During these 7 years, she and David's family enjoyed great times together. She received the best care available. She was happy and well even up to her last days.
She is survived by her loving son, David Scott II and loving daughter-in-law, Altheria Scott in San Antonio, TX. She has a grandson, Donovan Scott, also in San Antonio. Her cousin, Cecelia Evans reside in Philadelphia, PA and host of other relatives.
Savannah Morning News
November 22, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
