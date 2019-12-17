|
|
Hayley Ryann Marie Doe
Wilmington Island
Hayley Ryann Marie Doe, 20, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Madison County, Florida as a result of an automobile accident. Her dachshund Max was with her.
Hayley was born in Savannah, daughter of Mark and Mary Doe. She was a 2017 graduate of Islands High School. After high school, she furthered her education enrolling at Savannah Vocation Technical School obtaining an Associate's Degree as a Dental Assistant. Currently, she was continuing her education to become a Dental Hygienist. Hayley loved make-up and fashion. She was a vibrant life who brought light and excitement everywhere she was.
Surviving are her parents, Mark and Mary Doe of Savannah; siblings, Alexia, Sydney and Destin; maternal grandmother, Pong Nyo Jones of Summertown, GA; paternal grandmother, Hisake Doe of Palmdale, CA; and nephews, Gareth and Isaac. He memory will also be carried on by her boyfriend, Ruben Arroyo, her Aunt Donna and Uncle Mitch, cousins, Sean and Lauren and countless others.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at LifeBridge Church, 1821 E. Montgomery Crossroads.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Hayley to the organization, Write Love On Her Arms.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019