|
|
Hazel Hammock Singleton, 80, of Savannah and Augusta, most recently lived in Marietta, Georgia. It was there that she died at home from lung cancer on Saturday morning, April 13, 2019. She was born in Swainsboro, GA to E.J. & Lessie Hammock.
In Savannah she was the owner of Hazel's Cloth Shop, later moving to Augusta, where she was a businesswoman who owned H. S. Homebuilders and sold insurance, before later working at Elliott & Sons Funeral Home.
Hazel loved reading travelling, shopping, decorating, sewing, and anything animal print. She took pride in her family who will cherish the stories and memories of fun times, growing up with lots of love and laughter!
She is preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of 56 years, C.J. Singleton; her younger sister, Hilda Claxton; and her younger brother, Carlton Hammock.
She is survived by her two older sisters, Jean Donnelly and Helen House; three children and their spouses, Kay Harper (Rex) of Marietta, GA; Charles Singleton (Debbie) of St. Petersburg , FL & Augusta, GA; and Kim Sherrod(John) of Rincon, GA. Also 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Billye Hammock and a brother-in-law, Dallas Claxton, nieces, nephews, cousins AND Al Fleury of Bound Brook, NJ, a long-time family friend of 35 years who became so much more to her in her later years, a loving life partner and comfort until the end.
Visitation: 6-8 pm Thursday, April 18, 2019 and 10-11 am Friday, April 19, 2019 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 11 am Friday, April 19, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Glenn Ray, Associate Pastor at Mt. Bethel UMC in Marietta officiating.
Interment: Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 17, 2019