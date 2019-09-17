|
Hazel Holley
Guyton, GA
Family & friends are invited to attend the celebration of Hazel Warren Holley on Saturday, September 21st, 2019, at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Rincon, GA, visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with funeral and internment to follow. Hazel who passed to be with her heavenly father on September 14th, was born in Sanford, FL, May 20th, 1946. She raised her family in West Palm Beach, FL, spending her final years in Guyton, GA. Hazel is the cherished wife of John Lee Holley Sr. She is the loving mother of Vallena O'Neil (West Palm Beach, FL), Melinda Branson (deceased), John Jr. and Melissa Holley (Dacula, GA), and Regina and Michael Tedesco Jr. (Lexington, SC). Adored grandmother of Monique Brown (spouse Joshua Martin), Christopher Lucas, Joseph O'Neil, Joshua Holley, Jewelen Holley, Matthew Holley, Alexandra Holley, and Annabella Holley. Loving great-grandmother to Liam Stease, and Sadie Lucas. Dear sister of Margret Plue, Frankie Anderson (both deceased) and Glenda Rippeon and families. She will be dearly missed.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
September 18, 2019
