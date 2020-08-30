Hazel J. Barker October 13, 1932 – August 29, 2020
Savannah
Hazel Jenkins Barker passed away on August 29, 2020. Born to sharecroppers in Daisy, Georgia, her family relocated to Savannah after Fort Stewart took the land they were working for proving grounds shortly before World War II. After graduating from Commercial High School in 1951, Hazel went to work for the Georgia Department of Pardons and Paroles. It was there she met her future husband, Robert E. Barker (he was an attorney, not a parolee – as far as we know). They married on January 30, 1954, and remained married until Bob's death on July 5, 2012.
Hazel was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was active in the PTA of each child's school, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Once she got the kids out of the house, she channeled that devotion and love by working at Epworth United Methodist Church for many years.
Hazel was a woman of many talents. She could boomerang a flip flop at an offending child (usually Greg) while simultaneously cooking and on the phone with her mother. She could fall asleep anywhere – at a red light, or in the middle of reading a Jeopardy! question during family game night. Perhaps her greatest talent was her ability to love her family beyond all else, despite their merciless teasing.
Hazel is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and stepson, Robbie.
Hazel leaves behind three children, Barbara Hargrove (Allen), Greg Barker (Terry), and Michael Barker (Christy). She always had a favorite child, but would not tell the other two so as to spare their feelings. She also leaves behind six precious grandchildren (who were actually her favorites, but she didn't tell her children so as to spare their feelings): Brandi Barker Sauers (Andrew), David Barker (Katie, his main squeeze), Jordan Hargrove Able (Christopher), Lauren Hargrove Lane (John), Nicholas Barker, and Natalie Barker, and two great-grandchildren: Andrew Carter Sauers, Jr., and Callan Rhett Sauers.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Thursday evening, September 3, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Friday morning, September 4, 2020, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Nathan C. Godley. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Hazel was an angel on Earth, so we are not sure what sort of promotion this will be. In lieu of remembrances, spend time with your family. Love and respect one another. Be kind. If you really must, Hospice Savannah would be a nice choice.
