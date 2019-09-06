|
|
Mrs. Savannah - Hazel Parker Creech Mrs. Hazel Parker Creech, age 96, of Savannah, GA, formerly of Four Oaks, NC passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks. Burial will follow at Four Oaks City Cemetery.
Mrs. Creech was born on October 22, 1922 to the late Hunter Hayward and Frances Wallace Parker. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, H. Hunter Creech; brothers, Harding Parker of Four Oaks and Lindsay Parker of Raleigh. Mrs. Creech was a loving devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Creech of Savannah; son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Lottie Creech; grandson, Hunter Creech all of Tampa, FL; sister, Doris Jackson of Four Oaks; several nephews and a niece.
The family will receive friends 1:00PM to 1:45PM at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks prior to the service.
