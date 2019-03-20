Helen Allred Strozier died peacefully at her home on March 17, 2019. She was 87. Devoted and much beloved wife of Robert I. Strozier, Helen stayed by his side from August 1956 until her death.



A lifelong resident of Savannah, Helen graduated from Savannah High School, the University of Wisconsin, and Armstrong State College. In 1968, she began her teaching career in Chatham County and taught in many local elementary schools, retiring after 30 years of service. Helen loved teaching, learning and her many students.



Throughout their 63 year marriage, Helen dedicated herself to the support and accompaniment of her beloved husband, Bob, and they appeared together throughout their Savannah community, involved in varied community projects, functions, and organizations.



Helen is survived by her husband, Robert I. Strozier, her daughter Carolyn Strozier Seklii, three grandchildren, Russell W. Smith, Lydia A. Seklii, Jordan D. Seklii (Victoria), and one great-grandson, Theodore D. Seklii, sisters Marian A. Cronic and Carolyn A. Martin, sisters-in-law Martha Strozier and Anne Strozier, and several nieces and nephews.



Helen was preceded in death by her daughter Leslie A. Strozier and her siblings, Sophia A. Hansen, Elizabeth A. Sodano, and John O. Allred.



A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Hodgson Chapel of Fox and Weeks Funeral Directors.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary