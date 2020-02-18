|
Helen Clara Loadholt Woods
Savannah, Geaorgia
Helen C. Loadholt Woods passed away peacefully at home on February 14,2020 surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Warren and Larcena Loadholt. Helen was married to Clifford Woods and is survived by her three children Genice Grant, Ashley Curry and Clifford Woods Jr. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February,22,2020 at 10 am.
Litway Baptist Church 2335 Shell Rd Savannah,GA 31404
