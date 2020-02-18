Home

POWERED BY

Services
Litway Baptist Church
2335 Shell Rd
Savannah, GA 31404
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Litway Baptist Church
2335 Shell Rd
Savannah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Clara Loadholt Woods


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Clara Loadholt Woods Obituary
Helen Clara Loadholt Woods
Savannah, Geaorgia
Helen C. Loadholt Woods passed away peacefully at home on February 14,2020 surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Warren and Larcena Loadholt. Helen was married to Clifford Woods and is survived by her three children Genice Grant, Ashley Curry and Clifford Woods Jr. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February,22,2020 at 10 am.
Litway Baptist Church 2335 Shell Rd Savannah,GA 31404
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -