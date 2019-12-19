|
|
Helen E. Wilson
Statesboro, GA
Helen E. Wilson, 91, of Statesboro, GA, passed away December 18, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born November 25, 1928, in Savannah, GA and resided in Bradenton, FL, from April 20, 1980 until November 30, 2018 when she moved to Statesboro, GA.
She graduated from Savannah High School in 1950 and was a member of Christ Church.
Helen served 12 years in the Navy (WAVES) as a Yeoman from September 1952 until November 1964. Services included Newport, RI, Hawaiian Sea Frontier, Pearl Harbor, NAS Jacksonville, FL and the Atomic Energy Commission, Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon.
Helen worked at Tropicana for 5 years before going to Dick, Johnson & Jefferson Insurance and retired in June 1980.
Among her longtime friends, she leaves behind Doris L. Brown and Lillie Furniss. Helen and Doris met in 1958, while in the Navy. In November 2018, she moved to an assisted living facility in Statesboro, GA and to be near her cousin, Mary L. Mincey.
Surviving are a brother, Harry L. Wilson, III, Savannah, GA; a niece, Sherry Ann Dowdy, Manassas, VA; a cousin, Mary L. Mincey, Statesboro, GA.; and two nephews, Michael B. Wilson and Brandon Dowdy.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 in Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to a would be appreciated.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019