Helen Keary
Savannah
Helen Keary died peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a dedicated wife and mother, friend to many, and a devout Catholic. Her kindness and light will be missed by all those who knew her.
Helen grew up in Galway, Ireland, and came to Manhattan, New York, in 1946. There, she met her husband Pat and they were married for 60 years. She is survived by her two sons, Brian and Sean, her siblings, Catherine, Frank and Michael, and her many grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 2:00 pm at St. James Catholic Church.
