Savannah - Helen M. Smalls Helen was born in Savannah, Georgia on February 4, 1946 to the late James "Buster" Bell and Gladys Heyward Bell. Helen was a dedicated wife to the late Deacon Harold Smalls, Sr.
Helen was educated in the public school systems of Georgia and South Carolina. She served her community by volunteering at the St. Mary's Community Center Nearly New Program. She made sure that everyone in the community had food and clothing.
Our heavenly father dispatched HIS holy angels to surround Helen and to strengthen and comfort her family as she made her peaceful transition into the gates of heaven. She entered into eternal peace on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers: Leroy "Cuteness" Heyward and Bobby Heyward; a sister Carlethia (Hal) Jenkins. A lover of people, one who demonstrated her love in so many ways. She never met a stranger. She was a mother to many children and families in the community. She believed in the concept of it takes a village. Her favorite song was "I'm coming up on the rough side of the mountain." She has done her best to make it in! We know she is with God.
She leaves to cherish her legacy of love and memories her two sisters: Juanita (Johnny) Brown and Jennifer Bell; a brother, Vodie Bell all of Savannah, Georgia; seven step children: Nathaniel (Jackie) Small, Sr., Vincent (Dot) Smalls, Sr., Orin (Linda) Small, Ronald (Mary Ann) Smalls, Sr., Romona Coles, Patricia Smalls and Eric (Yvonne) Smalls, Sr.. With love she affectionately raised her granddaughter Krystal (Shawn) Smalls-Edwards, Latrell Boyd, David Knotts and many other children that she nurtured as her own. Also, a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones. Savannah Morning News August 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 13, 2019