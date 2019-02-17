|
Helen Marion Smith, 76, of Savannah, Georgia, died Monday evening, February 11, 2019, at Candler Hospital.
Born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, she was the only child of the late Robert Smith and the late Elva Sibbett Smith. Helen was a communicant at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. She retired from Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company after thirty-three years.
A private funeral service will be held at the graveside, Hillcrest Abbey - East, conducted by the Reverend Gabriel Cummings.
Please share your thoughts about Helen and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 17, 2019