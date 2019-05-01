|
Funeral service for Mrs. Helen Mayes-Davis will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church, 112 Fell St, Savannah, GA 31415. Interment: Union Cemetery, Hilton Head, SC.
Visitation: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Survivors: husband, James Davis; son, Robert Mayes, Jr.; daughters, Janie Mayes-Flowers (Ernest), Karen Brown (Lawrence, Jr.); sister, Lula Anderson; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 1, 2019