Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
Helen Mayes-Davis
Helen Mayes-Davis Obituary
Funeral service for Mrs. Helen Mayes-Davis will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church, 112 Fell St, Savannah, GA 31415. Interment: Union Cemetery, Hilton Head, SC.

Visitation: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the funeral home.

Survivors: husband, James Davis; son, Robert Mayes, Jr.; daughters, Janie Mayes-Flowers (Ernest), Karen Brown (Lawrence, Jr.); sister, Lula Anderson; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 1, 2019
