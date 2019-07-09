|
Helen Sophie Pashales, 61, of Savannah, Georgia passed into the hands of our Lord on July 4, 2019 at her home after a long illness, surrounded by loved ones. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, John and Lily Pashales and her partner of 27 years, Bruce Greenspan. Helen is survived by her aunt and uncle, Dimitra and Andrew Pashales of Savannah; her cousin, Sofia Pashales Grundman and husband, Kurt and two nephews Austin and Kaleb Grundman of San Francisco, CA, as well as other family living outside of the U.S. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation especially to her caregivers of Magnolia Home Health, Shakeira Wright and Vera Priester, for their extraordinary care, support and love. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church and sent to 14 W. Anderson Street, Savannah, GA. 31401. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Baker McCollough Funeral Home. Services will be held at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 Bull Street, Savannah, GA with visitation on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6 pm followed by the Trisagion Service at the church at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:30 am with internment at Greenwich Cemetery. The Reverend Father Vasile Mihai will be officiating.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 9, 2019