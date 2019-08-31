|
Mrs. Savannah - Helen Salas Christopher Mrs. Helen Salas Christopher, 95, of Savannah, GA, passed away August 27, 2019 at Buckingham South Assisted Living Home. She was born in Savannah, GA July 9, 1924 of Greek immigrants Richard Salas and Irene Andris Salas. She graduated from Commercial High School and attended Armstrong State College.
She was a life-time member of St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church where she was a member of the Greek Speaking Club, the Bible Study Group, the Daughters of Penelope, St. Barbara's Philoptochos, the Southeastern Federation of Greek orthodox Choirs & Musicians and volunteered her services every year at the Greek Festival. She was especially involved with the choir at St. Paul's, serving as participant, director, and organist for over 50 years. In 1995, she received the St. Paul's Day Award for her distinguished service to the faithful of St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church. In 2010, she received the Archangel Michael Honor for her faithful service to God and His Holy Church. She was devoted to her Church and family.
Helen worked in the private sector under the Social Security system for 18 years. In 1964, she began working for the FBI until she retired in 1989 at the age of 65.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Irene Christopher Roach of Savannah, GA and son, George Chris Christopher of Norcross, GA; granddaughter, Stephanie Helen Roach (Hannah Osborn) of Austin, TX; grandsons, Michael Roach (Krista), Matthew Roach (Amanda), Christopher Roach (Jennifer) of Savannah, GA and Adam Christopher of Norcross, GA; great-granddaughters, Paige Christopher of Norcross, GA, Vivian Roach, Juliet Roach and Hannah Roach of Savannah, GA; great-grandsons, Zachary Roach, Lucas Roach, Nicholas Roach of Savannah, GA, and Adon Christopher of Norcross, GA; several godsons, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in Death by her husband Chris Christopher, parents, grandson, Chris Christopher, a brother, Tassey Salas and sister, Venus Zabounis.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the Trisagion Service at 6:00pm on Monday September 2, 2019 at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church. Father John Wallace Officiating.
The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday September 3, 2019 at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church with Father John Caparisos officiating. Following the service, Helen will be laid to rest at Bonaventure Cemetery in the family plot.
Pallbearers are Michael Roach, Matthew Roach, Christopher Roach, Adam Christopher, Freddy Block, and Billy Goldberg.
The family asks that remembrances be sent to St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church, 14 W. Anderson Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. (912)927-1999
Savannah Morning News August 31, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 31, 2019