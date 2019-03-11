|
Mrs. Helen Sanders Stokes, age 92 of Oliver, GA passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Statesboro, GA at the Ogeechee Area Hospice.
She was born in Barnwell County in South Carolina in 1926, where she was educated. She later moved to Savannah, GA where she met and married her loving husband, the late J.W. Stokes, Sr. While living in Savannah, her youngest orphaned brother Jack was brought into the home and raised as one of her own.
A dedicated Christian, Mrs. Helen Sanders Stokes was a faithful member of Jasper Springs Baptist Church in Savannah, GA, Little Ogeechee Baptist Church in Oliver, GA, and finally Union Baptist Church in Sylvania, GA. She was the clerk of Union Baptist Church for thirty four years. For fifty one years she provided prayerful devotion to her church and her faith, led the Women's Missionary Union, taught Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults, and was a faithful choir member. She was a mentor to many young women and men by providing prayerful guidance as they planned their educations, careers, and families. Mrs. Stokes served her community in many capacities in the local schools being the grade mother for her children's classes and volunteering as a Pink Lady at the Bulloch County Hospital in Statesboro, GA. She was also a member and officer of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Along with her husband and three children she helped to build an empire for the Stokes family in Effingham and Screven County to enjoy. Mrs. Stokes used her financial savvy and management skills to create and maintain this legacy.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, J.W. Stokes, Sr. and Damos Rowe, and grandchildren; Rick Seckinger, Jr., and Holly Howard.
Mrs. Stokes is survived by her children; Linda Davis of Oliver, GA, Veronica (Billy) Howard of Newington, GA, and Jess (Cathy) Stokes of Oliver, GA, her grandchildren; Will Stokes, Stephen and Pam Stokes, Stephanie and Ronnie DuBois, Heather Clark and Clint Porter, Heidi and Mark Chauhan, Tiffany and Brady Tedder, and Valarie and Jason Lee, many great-grandchildren, brother, Jack and Tommy Sue Sanders of Rincon, GA, and sister, Margaret Miley of Brunson, SC, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Joiner Anderson Funeral Home Screven Chapel, Monday evening, March 11, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
Funeral services for Mrs. Stokes will be held at the Union Baptist Church of Sylvania, GA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00am with Rev. Al Usher and Rev. Bobby Braswell, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Stokes, Will Stokes, Clint Porter, Mark Chauhan, Jason Lee, Brady Tedder, Ronnie DuBois, Chris Thompson, and Carl Huggins.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Adult Sunday School Class of Union Baptist Church, the Ogeechee Creek Hunting Club, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union Baptist Church, 1120 S. Main St., Sylvania, GA 30467, or to the Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
The family would like to express gratitude to the wonderful staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro and for the prayerful support of so many friends and family.
