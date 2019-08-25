Home

Helen Woods Youngblood

Helen Woods Youngblood Obituary
Guyton - Helen Woods Youngblood Helen Woods Youngblood, 91, passed away August 23, 2019 at Effingham Extended Care surrounded by her loving family.

The Effingham County native was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church, member of the Joy Sunday School Class, and the Forever Young Circle. She retired from Memorial Medical Center after 23 years working in the Nursery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joshua Burke Woods and Louise Colson Woods; husband, Joe L. Youngblood; daughter, Phyllis Simmons; son, Jerry C. Youngblood; brothers, Joshua "Sonny" Woods, Raymond A. Woods, and Elliott Woods.

Survivors include her daughters, JoAnn Exley, Rachel McBrayer (Thomas), and Gladys Allen (Joe); sister, Linda Woods Ratliff; brother, Jack Woods; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Sand Hill Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in Woods Family Cemetery.

Remembrances may be given to the Ronald McDonald House.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421 Savannah Morning News August 25, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 25, 2019
