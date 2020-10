Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Zeigler

Rincon

Helen Smith Zeigler, born on May 8, 1924, passed away at the Effingham Care Center on October 6, 2020.

Funeral service will be 12 noon, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Bible Lutheran Church with visitation an hour prior to service. Private graveside service to follow. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.

