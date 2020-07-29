Henrietta Goodman RogersClaxton/Savannah, GeorgiaHenrietta (Sam) Goodman Donaldson Rogers passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC, at the age of 91. She was born on August 6, 1928 in Savannah, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her children, Frank Paul Donaldson, her daughter, Loretta D. Doyle, 3 sons, Frank Paul Donaldson, Jr., Donald Andrew Donaldson and Tracy Goodman. She was a long-time resident of Savannah, moving to Rock Hill for the last several years of her life. She was a secretary-bookkeeper for several companies in Savannah, one of which she worked for 32 years. Ms. Rogers was formerly a member of Live Oak Community Church where she enjoyed serving in the nursery. She also attended New Hope Baptist in Savannah. SURVIVORS: her son, Michael W. Donaldson (Joyce) and daughter, Terri D. Hazen (Rick); brother, Roy D. Goodman (Thelma); 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, July 31, 2020, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. BURIAL: Brewton Cemetery. REMEBRANCE: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Henrietta Rogers to the Billy Graham Library, 4330 Westmont Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217.Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements"Our Family Serving Your Family""Since 1917"(912) 739-3338Savannah Morning NewsThursday, July 30, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at