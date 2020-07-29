1/
Henrietta Goodman Rogers
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta Goodman Rogers
Claxton/Savannah, Georgia
Henrietta (Sam) Goodman Donaldson Rogers passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC, at the age of 91. She was born on August 6, 1928 in Savannah, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her children, Frank Paul Donaldson, her daughter, Loretta D. Doyle, 3 sons, Frank Paul Donaldson, Jr., Donald Andrew Donaldson and Tracy Goodman. She was a long-time resident of Savannah, moving to Rock Hill for the last several years of her life. She was a secretary-bookkeeper for several companies in Savannah, one of which she worked for 32 years. Ms. Rogers was formerly a member of Live Oak Community Church where she enjoyed serving in the nursery. She also attended New Hope Baptist in Savannah. SURVIVORS: her son, Michael W. Donaldson (Joyce) and daughter, Terri D. Hazen (Rick); brother, Roy D. Goodman (Thelma); 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, July 31, 2020, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. BURIAL: Brewton Cemetery. REMEBRANCE: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Henrietta Rogers to the Billy Graham Library, 4330 Westmont Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
"Our Family Serving Your Family"
"Since 1917"
(912) 739-3338
www.nesmithfuneralhome.com
.
.
Savannah Morning News
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral
11:00 AM
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
513 West Main Street
Claxton, GA 30417
(912) 739-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved