Savannah - Henry "Lin" Backus, III Lin Backus, 78, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Savannah.
The son of the late Henry and Margaret Backus, Lin was born in Savannah, Georgia on February 3, 1941. He was a lover of gardening and an avid yachtsman. He spent several years traveling along the seacoast and was a competitive saltwater angler. Lin and his wife, Jeanne, were passionate travelers and journeyed to several exciting places around the world. He loved gatherings with family and friends, photography, being outdoors and his home on the water.
Lin is survived by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Benson, his son-in-law, Ted Benson, and his grandsons, Brendan and Daniel Benson.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Bonaventure Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Savannah Morning News August 15, 2019
