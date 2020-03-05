|
|
Henry C. Ricks
Savannah, GA
Henry C. Ricks, age 95, of Savannah passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Henry or "Rick" was born on November 1, 1924 in Adrian, GA, the son of the late Henry C. and Nealie Flanders Ricks. As a teenager he worked with the WPA during the New Deal. He was a member of the Greatest Generation & never met a stranger. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving honorably with the 262 Infantry during World War II. He began his career working with Union Bag & Life of Georgia Insurance Company in the 1950's 1960's. He later started his long career with the City of Savannah where he faithfully served under multiple administrations for 48 years, retiring as the Water Service Administrator in 2010. He was a longtime member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. He was also a member of American Legion Post #184, Solomon's Lodge No. 1, F. & A.M., and the York Rite Bodies. Outside of work and civic involvement, he was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He had a special love of the City of Savannah, his family, friends & neighbors.
Mr. Ricks was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth Gillis Ricks and his sister, Nelle Ricks Long of Macon. He is survived by his devoted son, Henry C. (Cliff) Ricks, III of Savannah & many nieces & nephews.
Special thanks to the staff of Spanish Oaks Hospice for providing excellent care.
The family will be receiving friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020