Henry David Murphy
Black Creek, Georgia
Henry David Murphy passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. David was born in Savannah, Georgia May 13, 1940 to the late Henry B. and Anita Morgan Murphy. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Cynthia M. Weeks.
David started a temporary job at Union Bag in May 1959, and retired in December 2000 as an Electrical/Instrumentation Supervisor after 41 and a half years. Over the years he was involved in the Union Camp Athletic Association, played softball on several city and church leagues, was a member of Hamilton Ridge Hunting Club. He was also a member of the Black Creek Golf Club Senior Blitz. He was a Mason. He also served with the 165th Air National Guard for 6 years.
He was a charter member of the Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Garden City Georgia.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years; Lynda Brooks Murphy, sisters, Cathy Murphy Saturday and Patricia Murphy Knight; a son David Cass Murphy (Tonya); a daughter Deborah Kay Murphy; granddaughters Marlowe Tay Riddle, Danielle Cassie Murphy; a grandson William David Murphy, a brother-in-law James Weeks, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel; Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Ogeechee Area Hospice for the care given to him during his illness. The care given at home and in house by all the staff was above all expectations.
In lieu of flowers the family asked that remembrances be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, , or a .
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020