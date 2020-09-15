1/
Henry Ernest Viens Jr.
Henry Ernest Viens, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Mr. Henry Ernest Viens, Jr., 76, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Jacksonville, FL and was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Troupe, his father, Henry E. Viens, Sr., a sister, Barbara Collins, and a brother, Donald Starling. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1962 until 1966, and was a member of the First Assembly of God church in Savannah. Survivors include his wife, Sybil Viens; children, Rochelle Viens and Sean Viens (Paris); grandchildren, Damon C. Wise, Jr. (Brianna), Brielle Viens, Alyssa Viens and Nathaniel Viens; sister, Carol Jewel (Grady); brother, Ray Starling; brother-in-law, James R. Collins (Cheryl), several nieces, nephews and cousins. The memorial service will be on Saturday, September 19th at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 West Highway 80 in Pooler. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
09/17/2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
