Henry Fitch Garlington, born in Paris, France, 1922 and died Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was the son of the late General Creswell Garlington, Sr. and Elise Alexandrine Fitch Garlington. He was preceded by his parents, his twin brother Creswell Garlington, Jr., sister Sally Garlington Barlett, wife Jeanne Morrell Garlington and son-in-law David Gant.



As an Army brat, after returning to the United States, he traveled to several Army stations including Savannah in the early 1940s. Henry graduated from Solebury School in New Hope, PA. That summer he applied to Army Air Corps for pilot training. While waiting for assignment he attended The Citadel until early 1943. He completed his pilot training and was assigned North Africa and his fighter group went to Italy where he was shot down and captured. He spent over a year as a POW in Germany. At the end of the war, he was sent to Air Corps training command as a flight instructor. In 1949, he married Jeanne Hunter Morrell. In 1955, he retired from the Air Force he moved to Savannah where he lived the rest of his life.



For six years Henry worked for the city of Savannah's Recreational Department as athletic director. After which, he became the director of the newly formed Chatham County Recreational Department. Then he was hired by Savannah Bank and Trust Co. After attending the National Trust Graduate School at Northwestern University, he was appointed a trust officer at the bank. Henry was a volunteer reading for the blind, with Georgia Radio Services for 20 years and was a lifelong blood donor to the American Red Cross. In 1975, Henry was the recipient of the Athletic Officials of Georgia High School Association Award and in 2000 the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award. He was former member of the Oglethorpe Club, Savannah Yacht Club, Savannah Golf Club and the Century Club. He was also a member of the St. Andrews Society and the Society of Colonial Wars. Henry was a life time member of Christ Episcopal Church where he also sang in the choir.



He is survived by two daughters Katherine Garlington of Tybee Island and Nina Gant of Plantation, FL; two grandchildren Audrey and Eric Gant (Aimee); two nieces and one nephew.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the Oaks caregivers especially Twyla Hill.



A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Bonaventure Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Christ Church Episcopal on Johnson Square, 18 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31401 or any veterans association of your choice.



