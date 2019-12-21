|
Henry Reeves
Savannah, Georgia
Henry "Hank" Reeves was born in Florida on September 12, 1961 and passed away in Savannah on December 21, 2019. Hank had lived in Savannah most of his life. He was a Bethesda boy and with only a 10th grade education he was very successful in the construction business. His last employer was the Recovery Place. He is preceded in death by his sister, Angela M. Reeves and step fathers, James D. Reeves and Dave Ball.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Ball and Henry C. (Ellen) Cavender; sons, Jeremy (Mandy) Scott and Jason Scott; former wife, Janet Scott; sister, Marsha A. Reeves-Gordy; grandchildren, Payton, Jason, Tillman, Jordan and Taylor; Hank was a friend of Bill Wilson's and as a result he had many friends.
A Celebration of Life with be held on January 11, 2020.
