Herbert J. "Bubba" Burkhalter, Jr., 66, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was born May 16, 1952 to Herbert J. and Johnnie Strickland Burkhalter and lived here all of his life. He was a graduate of Glennville High School and graduate of Savannah Tech with an associated degree in Civil Engineering Technology. He worked and retired after 28 years of telecommunications repair with Continental, Contel, GTE, Alltel and Windstream. Bubba committed his self to hard work with a reputation for dedication and as he said, a roll-up-your-sleeves work ethic, so after retirement he began a new career at Ft. Stewart with Altech, as a telephone tech I, GSTK and GC&E as a site manager and also served as a Tattnall County Commissioner for 19 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church and is preceded in death by, parents; sister, Cindy Block, brother, Terry Burkhalter and father-in-law, Winston DeLoach.
He is survived by: Wife, Holly D. Burkhalter of Glennville, Children, April Pirkle (Keith), Ashlea Johnson all of Glennville, Sisters, Jeanette Taylor (Eddie) of Macon, Paulette Groover , Debbie Dasher (Robert), Rhonda Kennedy (Royce) all of Glennville, Brothers, Charles Burkhalter (Wynette) of Claxton, Randy Burkhalter (Lisa) Ricky Burkhalter all of Glennville, "Sister" and Special Cousin, Shelma Kitchens , Mother-in-law, Myrna DeLoach of Glennville, Brother-in-law, Charles Block of Glennville, Sister-in-law, Earlene Burkhalter of Glennville
Grandchildren, Delaney Pirkle, Macy Pirkle, Jackson Johnson, Ava Johnson, Adaline Johnson, , Numerous Aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Visitation will begin 4:00 pm, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Harmony United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Bill Whitlow, Bob Whitlow, Brad Tatum, Calvin Shuman, Darrell Balance, Danny Anderson, Heath Brown, Drew Thomas, Lee Johnson, Heath Kingery, Honorary Pallbearers: Employees of GC&E and Tattnall Commissioners, In Lieu of Flowers please make remembrances to: Tattnall County CARES, P.O. Box 2356, Reidsville, GA 30453 OR Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30458 OR a in memory of Herbert J. "Bubba" Burkhalter.
Brannnen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 7, 2019