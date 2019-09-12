|
|
Herman M. "Buddy" Inhulsen
Savannah, Georgia
Herman M. "Buddy" Inhulsen, 88, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Savannah, GA. The Savannah native attended Commercial High School and was a graduate of Armstrong State College. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean Conflict, receiving four Battle Stars. After the war, he joined Union Camp Corporation where he remained for the next forty-six years before retiring as an executive with the company. He was a longtime resident of The Landings, where he was a member of Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Joan Morrison Inhulsen of Savannah; two sons, Randall Martin Inhulsen (Melinda "Red" Duplantis), of Woodstock, GA and Gary Alan Inhulsen and his wife Dina of Kathleen, GA; seven grandchildren, Mandy Green, Morgan Inhulsen, Holly Inhulsen, Kailey Inhulsen, Kristen Gilbert (Michael), Chelsea Burdorf (Jesse), and Brad Keller; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Burial will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Senior Citizens Incorporated, 3025 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31405, Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416, or Bethesda Academy, 9520 Ferguson Ave, Savannah, GA 31406.
Savannah Morning News
September 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019