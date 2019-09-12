Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Inhulsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman M. "Buddy" Inhulsen

Add a Memory
Herman M. "Buddy" Inhulsen Obituary
Herman M. "Buddy" Inhulsen
Savannah, Georgia
Herman M. "Buddy" Inhulsen, 88, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Savannah, GA. The Savannah native attended Commercial High School and was a graduate of Armstrong State College. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean Conflict, receiving four Battle Stars. After the war, he joined Union Camp Corporation where he remained for the next forty-six years before retiring as an executive with the company. He was a longtime resident of The Landings, where he was a member of Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Joan Morrison Inhulsen of Savannah; two sons, Randall Martin Inhulsen (Melinda "Red" Duplantis), of Woodstock, GA and Gary Alan Inhulsen and his wife Dina of Kathleen, GA; seven grandchildren, Mandy Green, Morgan Inhulsen, Holly Inhulsen, Kailey Inhulsen, Kristen Gilbert (Michael), Chelsea Burdorf (Jesse), and Brad Keller; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Burial will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Senior Citizens Incorporated, 3025 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31405, Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416, or Bethesda Academy, 9520 Ferguson Ave, Savannah, GA 31406.
Savannah Morning News
September 13, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now