Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Hilda Kathryn Cannady Glisson

Hilda Kathryn Cannady Glisson Obituary
Hilda Kathryn Cannady Glisson
Savannah, Georgia
Hilda Kathryn Cannady Glisson, age 101 of Savannah, GA, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at Bryan County Nursing Home in Richmond Hill, GA. She lived a full, historic, and eventful life. Mrs. Glisson was born on September 13, 1918 to George and Edna Cannady in Bryan County. Hilda was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Wilba L. Glisson and son Ron Glisson Sr. She is survived by sons Rex Glisson (Kimberly) of Savannah and Mike Glisson (Linda) of Atlanta; a sister, Elizabeth Buttes of Orangeburg, SC, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Glisson graduated from Bryan County High School with honors in 1937. She played basketball, volleyball and was voted Miss Bryan County while a senior. After raising three sons, she attended and graduated from the Augusta Medical College with a certification and degree as an EEG Technician. She retired from Memorial Medical Center with 25 years of service. Mrs. Glisson was a lifelong member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church. Her passion and mission was preparing and delivering meals to the sick and disabled in the church community. A Celebration of Life service for this loyal and caring servant of God will be held Friday December 20, 2019 at 1PM at Windsor Forest Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Gentry officiating. Internment will follow at Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellabell, GA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Windsor Forest Baptist Church(12532 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA 31419).
Savannah Morning News
12/19/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
