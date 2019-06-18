Home

Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Hilma Oliver Jarriel


Hilma Oliver Jarriel Obituary
Hilma Oliver Jarriel, 96, went to heaven June 15, 2019. She was born "Baby Girl" in Tattnall County Georgia to Perry & Virgie Oliver. She was preceded in death by Ben F. Jarriel Husband of 57 years, son Terry Jarriel and 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Mother enjoyed fishing at Shellman's Bluff and being with her children. She retired from Candler Hospital after 20 years. She was Momma, grandma & Nana to her children. Survivors are daughters, Diane Shepard, Joyce Hibberts (Glenn), Shirley Jarriel, Bitsy Battles (Andrew), adopted daughter Mary Ellen Leonard, special friend and care giver Zelma Frazier, 8 grandc hildren, 13 greats, and 7 great greats. A memorial Service will be held 11 am Thursday June 20, 2019 at Quacco Baptist Church.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 18, 2019
